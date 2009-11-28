Tiger Crashed "After An Argument With His Wife"

Lots of speculation about why Tiger Woods was leaving his house at 2:25AM and why he crashed into a hydrant.
TMZ reports that he had a fight with his wife Elin (who then heard the crash and busted him out of the crumpled car with a golf club).
If the fight story is true, one wonders whether it had anything to do with rumours of an affair.
Here’s a primer on Rachel Uchitel, the woman Tiger’s supposedly having an affair with.
In any event, a bummer of a few days for Tiger.
Read the TMZ report here >
See Also: Tiger Was Floating In And Out Of Consciousness After The Crash
