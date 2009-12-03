Tiger Bribed National Enquirer To Kill Affair Story Two Years Ago, Says Ex-Staffer

Another Tiger Woods bombshell:



Keith Kelly at the NY Post is reporting that Tiger bribed the owner of the National Enquirer to kill an affair story two years ago by agreeing do a cover shoot for sister publication Men’s Fitness.

The owner of both publications, David Pecker, vehemently denies the story, which was floated by a former Men’s Fitness editor Neal Boulton.

The National Enquirer caught Tiger Woods in a steamy extramarital affair two years ago, but killed the story in exchange for the golfer doing a rare cover-shoot for its sister mag — despite Tiger’s exclusive deal with a rival publication, a former editor told The Post.

Woods’ camp, fearful of a potential public-relations nightmare in spring 2007, allegedly agreed to do a cover for Men’s Fitness — a magazine owned by the Enquirer’s parent company, American Media, former Men’s Fitness editor-in-chief Neal Boulton said yesterday.

“[American Media CEO] David Pecker knew about Tiger Woods’ infidelity a long time ago,” Boulton told The Post. “[Pecker] traded silence for a Men’s Fitness cover.”

