BEST CORRECTION EVER? The NYT Got Fooled By The Onion Last Week

Glynnis MacNicol
tiger beat

Add this one to the best corrections ever file. 

From the New York Times ‘Week In Review‘:

A series of pictures last Sunday of covers of the magazine Tiger Beat, with an article about how the original teen-girl tabloid has remained virtually unchanged since its inception in 1965, erroneously included a parody cover, produced by the satiric newspaper The Onion, that featured a picture of President Obama.

