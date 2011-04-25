BEST CORRECTION EVER? The NYT Got Fooled By The Onion Last Week

Add this one to the best corrections ever file.



From the New York Times ‘Week In Review‘:

A series of pictures last Sunday of covers of the magazine Tiger Beat, with an article about how the original teen-girl tabloid has remained virtually unchanged since its inception in 1965, erroneously included a parody cover, produced by the satiric newspaper The Onion, that featured a picture of President Obama.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.