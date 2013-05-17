It Was Lonely Being A Tiger Baby In College

Now, whether there was an actual contestant from Berkeley I do not recall. The thing that sticks in my mind after all these years was that there was an Asian female participant, and she was so enamoured of the white boy opponent to her left that she tanked horribly, and her demise left me seething with anger and disbelief.

I don’t remember which college had to shamefully claim her as its own, but all the contestants wore sweatshirts with their school names emblazoned on the front, and in my faulty, snarktacular memory, her sweatshirt read Rice. Honestly, at first I thought she was cute. I had high hopes that she would prove to every TV-watching family in America that Asian women area force to be reckoned with. She had a perky, bobbed hairdo and looked smart, which is to say, she looked Asian. On first glance, I thought she must have believed her right side was her most photogenic, because during the entire game her head was turned toward the left. However, what became quickly apparent was that she was all goo-goo eyes for the white guy on her left with whom she had chummy rapport. Between each of Alex Trebek’s questions in answer form, she made chatty little comments to Lover Boy, constantly tossed her hair, and winked like she was plagued with an embarrassing facial tic.