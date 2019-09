It Was Lonely Being A Tiger Baby In College

Below is an excerpt from my memoir, “ Tiger Babies Strike Back: How I Was Raised By A Tiger mum But Could Not Be Turned To The Dark Side.

Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, I began at UC Berkeley as a double major in English literature and fine arts. Although there were thousands of Asian American students, there were just a handful in the English Department then, and even fewer in the Art Department. But that wasn’t why my social life was nonexistent. I was just naturally kind of a hermit and spent most weeknights in my apartment doing homework and watching Jeopardy!

I still remember the time when the TV show was having “college week.” I was glued to the set because I was really hoping they’d have a contestant from UC Berkeley. One evening I fixed my usual dinner of champions, Top Ramen with the “Oriental” flavour pack, and sat down expecting some rousing entertainment provided by Alex Trebek and my fellow college-level scholars.