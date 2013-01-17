Tiger And Rory Were Never Together When They Shot Their New Nike Ad

You know that cool Nike ad featuring Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy everyone is talking about? The two of them are together on a range trading shots and trash talk.



Well, funny thing about it. It turns out they weren’t actually ever together during the filming of the ad.

Bob Harig at ESPN reports “because of scheduling issues” the two couldn’t be on the range at the same time. So they each shot their parts then it was edited together. If you watch the ad, it’s not that surprising. There is no tight shot of the duo together.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.