Tiger Airways Wants A Fair Go At Sydney Airport

Virgin Australia’s budget airline Tiger Airways is set to take on Sydney Airport, in a bid to gain a competitive presence in the airport’s domestic terminal.

Expected to present its case to the National Competition Council, Tiger Airways chief executive Rob Sharp says he just wants a “a fair, level playing field”.

“Our current operations are highly constrained and future growth is not viable at the moment.

“We are not receiving equitable access to that infrastructure,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

The airline plans to increase operations in the terminals by having more access to gates and check-in counters, as well as increasing its Sydney fleet from four to six aircrafts.

Tiger says the changes are essential to provide direct competition with Jetstar.

