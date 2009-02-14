Tiffany's Goes To Warren Buffett For A Lifeline

Berkshire Hathaway has been making a string of loans to distressed companies as part of his strategy of profiting during the gloom times. The latest is a classic Buffett-type of company: Tiffany’s (TIF). It’s an enduring brand with a product that won’t go obsolete, which is currently suffering under the weight of higher commodity prices and a weak consumer.



Buffett will get paid a 10% interest rate on his $250 million loan.

Disclosure: The author owns a single Berkshire Hathaway B-share.

