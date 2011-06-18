Tour The Glamorous New Tiffany's Hotel Suite That Costs $8,500 A Night

Leah Goldman
tiff

Photo: Business Insider

The world-renowned St. Regis hotel in Manhattan just opened a newly redesigned Tiffany’s suite. It’s everything a girl could dream of, and it’s going for $8,500 per night.We took a special tour of the suite yesterday and got to meet John Loring, the Design Director Emeritus of Tiffany & Co., who lead the redesign of the space. Loring said the main goal was to update the suite, which he also revamped in 1991.

Loring told us that in the 80’s and early 90’s, New York City had a very different atmosphere than it does today.

“The style of New York [in the late 80’s and early 90’s] was anything but young, and fresh, and hip. It was rather ponderous and the suite was aimed at a very different audience than today,” Loring said.

Back then, the suite attracted the likes of business executives, heads of state, and bigwigs from the UN. While it had a great life (the first party Tiffany’s held at the suite was crashed by Tony Curtis!) Loring wanted to redesign the suite for a young, glamorous, more fashion conscious audience.

Paul Nash, the general manager at the St. Regis, said that the iconic suite was now more edgy and contemporary, and “not your father’s hotel room anymore.”

Tiffany’s and the St. Regis definitely achieved this goal. The suite is the perfect place for a bride to spend the night before her wedding, or for a fun girls’ night with friends.

It is mostly white, with accents of classic Tiffany’s blue and Tiffany’s accessories throughout. The highlight of the space is the blue dining room, which feels like the inside of a Tiffany’s gift box.

Another perk? Guests can arrange a special visit to the tenth floor of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in midtown, just two blocks north of the St. Regis, to see the workshop of Tiffany’s designer Jean Schlumberger.

They’re then whisked to a private salon on the store’s third floor, where they can sample Tiffany’s signature jewelry.

The St. Regis Hotel, just off Fifth Avenue is only a few blocks from Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store

We walked through the revolving door and were welcomed immediately by the bellhop

From the start, the St. Regis makes you feel glamorous

Up to the 14th floor we went! The Tiffany Suite is behind door 1403

Tiffany blue is everywhere, but it's subtle

The detailing is exquisite

Here's an up close view of the wallpaper -- it's Tiffany blue with silver and crystal accents. It's handmade and the hotel general manager said it was a nightmare to hang

The bedroom is mostly white, with a beautiful porcelain flower installation and a blue headboard

The bed looked like a giant marshmallow. Every last detail was perfect, down to the design on the throw pillow

There's also a vanity

Complete with a collection of Tiffany's crystal perfume bottles

The nightstand also has Tiffany's accents

Like this silver T&Co. plate

The closet is very spacious and features a full length mirror. It's a great place for a bride to get ready

Here's the master bathroom, which has a giant tub and a shower

And a lot of space for make-up application

On to the living room, where the couches are a plush, grey velvet

Even the chairs in the living room feature a Tiffany's blue accent

The fireplace adds a nice touch. It's the original installation from when the hotel was built in 1904

Even the ceilings have exquisite detail

The 14th floor suite offers an amazing view of 5th Avenue and Central Park

Even the bar set is all Tiffany's

There's a desk for all your work needs

The dining room is where the Tiffany blue really stands out

There's enough space to host a dinner party for 10

And it has a very glam chandelier. It feels like the inside of a Tiffany's gift box

Everything, down to the desserts, were Tiffany's themed (and quite delicious)

We couldn't leave before checking out the mini-bar, which was fully stocked, of course

Want to go tropical?

