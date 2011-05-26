Tiffany's Shares Rally To New Highs, After Company Reports Super-Strong Earnings

Photo: Ali_ayers via Flickr

If you sell jewelry to people in the highest economic strata, life is good.Tiffany’s was already at a brand new high, and now shares are rallying again this morning after reporting strong earnings, and raising their outlook.



In just about every region, sales are surging.

These bullets are taken straight from the earnings report:

In the Americas region, which includes the U.S., Canada and Latin/South America, sales in the fourth quarter increased 10% to $577.1 million and in the full year rose 12% to $1.575 billion (representing 51% of worldwide sales). On a constant-exchange-rate basis, sales increased 10% in the quarter and 11% in the full year and comparable store sales increased 8% and 8% (comparable Americas’ branch store sales increased 9% and 8% and sales in the New York flagship store rose 2% and 6%). Combined Internet and catalogue sales in the Americas increased 8% in both the quarter and full year.

In Asia-Pacific, sales increased 25% to $188.3 million in the fourth quarter and 29% in the full year to $549.2 million (18% of worldwide sales). On a constant-exchange-rate basis, sales rose 21% in the fourth quarter, due to strong growth in most countries, and rose 23% in the full year; on that basis, comparable store sales rose 16% and 14%.

In Japan, sales increased 11% to $182.6 million in the fourth quarter and rose 7% in the full year to $546.5 million (18% of worldwide sales). On a constant-exchange-rate basis, sales increased 2% in the quarter and declined 1% in the full year; on that basis, comparable retail store sales rose 1% and declined 4%.

In Europe, sales increased 14% to $137.9 million in the fourth quarter and rose 18% in the full year to $360.8 million (12% of worldwide sales). On a constant-exchange-rate basis, sales rose 21% in the quarter, due to strong growth in the U.K. and most of continental Europe, and increased 23% in the full year; on that basis, comparable store sales rose 16% and 18%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.