Sign Of A Dual-Track Economy Pt. 32964321

Not that you need evidence that the high end has come back a lot faster than the low end, but just in case…



Check out Tiffany’s earnings from this morning. The high-end jewelry company basically knocked the lights out all around the world: Japan, Europe, North America, etc. It had a particularly strong holiday season

It’s also hiking its estimates for the full year.

Of course this comes after several retailers reported fairly mediocre earnings, and as our Chart Of The Day noted yesterday shares of companies like Wal-Mart have been monster losers on a relative basis.

