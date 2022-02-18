Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos are reportedly planning a destination wedding in Greece. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

July 2018: Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos began dating after meeting at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece, according to People magazine. Lindsay Lohan attends MTV’s ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ series premiere party in January 2019. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies, according to Page Six . He was studying project management at City, University of London, when he met Tiffany, who was studying law at Georgetown, on vacation in Mykonos. “I wasn’t there when they met,” Lohan told People magazine at the premiere party for her MTV series, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” in 2019. “I know him … and I know her … but I don’t know what happened.”

September 2018: They made their first public appearance together at New York Fashion Week. Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump in September 2018. Noam Galai/Getty Images Boulos joined Trump in the front row of the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week.

November 2018: Page Six reported that the two were dating, and that Tiffany Trump had introduced Boulos to her family over Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. The Trump family celebrates Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago in November 2018. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images “Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” an unnamed source told Page Six . “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.” In January 2018, the president had reportedly referred to African nations and Haiti as “s—hole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers.

February 2019: They attended New York Fashion Week with Trump’s mother, Marla Maples. Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, and Marla Maples attend the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Taoray Wang As they had the year before, Trump and Boulos sat in the front row of the Taoray Wang show.

April 2019: Boulos joined the Trump family for Easter services at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in April 2019. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Tiffany Trump shared a photo of her and Boulos , as well as snapshots with her father and Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, on Instagram.

May 2019: They stepped out together at the Cannes Film Festival. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. Pierre Suu/GC Images Public records showed that the three-night trip to France, during which the couple stayed at the Marriott Jesta Fontainebleau hotel, cost taxpayers at least $20,000 , Quartz reported.

June 2019: They flew to Orlando, Florida, for a rally kicking off President Trump’s 2020 campaign. From left to right: Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Donald Trump Jr. at Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images “With every ounce of heart and mind, and sweat and soul, we’re going to keep making America great again, and then we will indeed keep America great,” Trump said in his speech . “I will keep it so great. Better than ever before. We’re going to keep it better than ever before. And that is why tonight, I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States.”

August 2019: Tiffany Trump wished Boulos a happy birthday on Instagram, writing that he fills her life with “so much joy, kindness and laughter!” Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images “Happy Birthday, @michaelboulos ,” she captioned a photo of her and Boulos . “You fill my life with so much joy, kindness and laughter! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face!”

September 2019: Boulos joined his girlfriend to hear President Trump speak at the UN. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos (seated behind her) listen to President Donald Trump’s speech at the UN in September 2019. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images Boulos sat behind Tiffany, who was seated beside Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

November 2019: They greeted guests at the national Thanksgiving turkey pardoning event in the Rose Garden of the White House. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos at the national Thanksgiving turkey pardoning in November 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images How the turkey pardoning tradition started is still a bit of a mystery, but the White House traces it all the way back to President Lincoln in 1863

December 2019: They celebrated New Year’s together at Mar-a-Lago. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos arrive for a New Year’s celebration at Mar-a-Lago in December 2019. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Trump’s other children were in attendance , as well as his then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

July 2020: Trump and Boulos waved to crowds gathered at Mount Rushmore for Independence Day fireworks. From left to right: Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Lara Trump at Mount Rushmore in July 2020. Tom Brenner/Reuters Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota told Fox News that social distancing would not be enforced and masks would not be required for the attendees.

August 2020: They attended the funeral of President Trump’s brother, Robert. President Donald Trump’s children and their partners walk onto the White House North Portico following the funeral of Robert Trump in August 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Robert Trump died on August 15 at the age of 71. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

August 2020: Tiffany Trump and Boulos attended the Republican National Convention, where she gave a speech. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in August 2020. Evan Vucci/AP She gave a speech on the second night of the RNC in support of her father, speaking about her recent graduation from Georgetown Law School. “Like so many students across the world, I graduated from law school during the pandemic,” she said. “Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times. And many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in. As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once and believe me, he will do it again.”

October 2020: They arrived in Nashville to watch the final presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos at the Nashville International Airport in October 2020. Tom Brenner/Reuters The debate featured plexiglass barriers between the candidates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and a mute button to prevent them from talking over each other.

November 2020: They joined Trump at the White House to watch the election results come in. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos at the White House on election night in November 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images The Trumps watched election results in the East Room of the White House.

January 2021: The couple announced their engagement on Instagram the day before Trump left office. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in January 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP The day before Biden’s inauguration, Tiffany shared a photo of her and Boulos standing in the White House Colonnade. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” Boulos also announced their engagement on Instagram, writing, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.” Boulos proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a diamond ring worth $1.2 million, according to People magazine.