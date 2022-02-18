Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos are reportedly planning a destination wedding in Greece. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos met in Mykonos in July 2018 and got engaged in January 2021.
Boulos grew up in Nigeria, where his family owns a large conglomerate, and he works in business.
They live in Miami and are reportedly planning a destination wedding in Mykonos.
July 2018: Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos began dating after meeting at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece, according to People magazine.
Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies, according to Page Six. He was studying project management at City, University of London, when he met Tiffany, who was studying law at Georgetown, on vacation in Mykonos.
September 2018: They made their first public appearance together at New York Fashion Week.
Boulos joined Trump in the front row of the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week.
November 2018: Page Six reported that the two were dating, and that Tiffany Trump had introduced Boulos to her family over Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.
“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” an unnamed source told Page Six. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.”
In January 2018, the president had reportedly referred to African nations and Haiti as “s—hole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers.
January 2019: Boulos makes his first appearance on her Instagram.
February 2019: They attended New York Fashion Week with Trump’s mother, Marla Maples.
As they had the year before, Trump and Boulos sat in the front row of the Taoray Wang show.
April 2019: Boulos joined the Trump family for Easter services at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida.
Tiffany Trump shared a photo of her and Boulos, as well as snapshots with her father and Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, on Instagram.
May 2019: They stepped out together at the Cannes Film Festival.
Public records showed that the three-night trip to France, during which the couple stayed at the Marriott Jesta Fontainebleau hotel, cost taxpayers at least $20,000, Quartz reported.
June 2019: They flew to Orlando, Florida, for a rally kicking off President Trump’s 2020 campaign.
“With every ounce of heart and mind, and sweat and soul, we’re going to keep making America great again, and then we will indeed keep America great,” Trump said in his speech. “I will keep it so great. Better than ever before. We’re going to keep it better than ever before. And that is why tonight, I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States.”
August 2019: Tiffany Trump wished Boulos a happy birthday on Instagram, writing that he fills her life with “so much joy, kindness and laughter!”
August 2020: They attended the funeral of President Trump’s brother, Robert.
Robert Trump died on August 15 at the age of 71.
“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”
August 2020: Tiffany Trump and Boulos attended the Republican National Convention, where she gave a speech.
“Like so many students across the world, I graduated from law school during the pandemic,” she said. “Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times. And many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in. As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once and believe me, he will do it again.”
October 2020: They arrived in Nashville to watch the final presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden.
“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”