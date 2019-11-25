Tiffany and LVMH are rising after striking the biggest luxury deal in history

Reuters

Shares in Tiffany & Co and LVMH jumped on Monday after the pair agreed a $US16.2 billion merger, the largest luxury deal in history.

The US jewellery retailer accepted an offer of $US135 in cash per share from the French luxury-goods giant, after rejecting a lower offer earlier this month, Reuters reported.

Shares in Tiffany & Co jumped 6% in pre-market trading in New York, and LVMH stock climbed 2% in Paris, after the pair agreed a $US16.2 billion merger, the largest luxury deal in history.

LVMH’s offer of $US135 in cash per share represents a 7.5% premium to Tiffany’s closing price on Friday.

The French luxury-goods giant raised its offer after the US jewellery retailer rejected a bid of $US120 earlier this month,Reuters reported.

LVMH owns more than 75 brands including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, and Moët & Chandon. It expects the addition of Tiffany to bolster its US presence and strengthen its jewellery division, which houses Tag Heuer, Bulgari, and other big names.

While LVMH is the world leader in luxury brands, it hasn’t been as prominent in the jewellery market. Acquiring Tiffany more than doubles the scale of its jewellery business, especially within the US and Asian markets, according to Bloomberg.

