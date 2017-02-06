Tiffany hires Lady Gaga in Super Bowl ad as sales plummet and CEO resigns

Tiffany aired a Super Bowl ad with halftime performer Lady Gaga during a tumultuous time in its history.

The jewellery company had announced earlier Sunday that CEO Frederic Cumenal stepped down. Former CEO Michael Kowalski is serving as interim CEO while the brand seeks out a more permanant solution.

The resignation came amid a time of plummeting sales for the brand.

Tiffany has cited lower consumer spending and a slowdown in business at its flagship store as the reason for the decline.

Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue store is located near Trump Tower, which has been overrun with with tourists, protesters, and security since the election.

Lady Gaga, who is known for her eclectic style, introduces a new Tiffany jewellery line that appears more edgy than the brand’s typically classic jewellery. She plays a harmonica and talks about herself loving the brand as a teenager in New York City.

This is the brand’s first Super Bowl ad, though it has designed the championship trophy since the Super Bowl first took place in 1967.

