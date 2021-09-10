Tiffany Haddish says she wants to ‘shadow’ Quentin Tarantino to get into directing

Tiffany Haddish. Alessandra Benedetti/Getty

Haddish wants to start directing and learn from the best before doing it.

She told Insider she wants to shadow Tarantino on the set of his next movie.

Haddish admits she wants to be a director because she has “some control issues.”

Tiffany Haddish has won an Emmy, a Grammy, and at some point, she would love to direct. But before working behind the camera she wants to learn from a master and has Quentin Tarantino in her sights.

For her latest movie, Haddish delivers an impressive dramatic performance in Oscar-nominated writer-director Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.” When Insider asked who the next legendary director she would like to work with was, she didn’t hesitate: Tarantino. But not as a performer.

“I would love to work with Tarantino but maybe not be in his movie but shadow him and learn from him,” she said.

“Or play a small role but be his AD. I always wanted to be an assistant director,” she said. “I just want to do ‘Picture’s up! Quiet on the set!'”

Quentin Tarantino. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

The comedian said that going forward, her aspiration is to be a producer behind bigger movies but also to direct. And she feels being able to observe the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” director would be the way to pull it off.

Most recently Haddish was a producer on the Billy Crystal-directed movie “Here Today,” which she also starred in with the comedy legend. She is also an executive producer on shows she stars in: “Tuca & Bertie” and “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

Directing would clearly be the next challenge for Haddish. But the star also admits another reason for wanting to do it.

“I got some control issues,” she told Insider.

“The Card Counter” opens in select theaters on Friday.