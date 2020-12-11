Tiffany Haddish says she turned down hosting the Grammys pre-show ceremony after being told there was no compensation and she would have to pay for everything herself

Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany Haddish rejected an offer to host the Grammys pre-show because the Recording Academy expected her to perform without any compensation.

Haddish also said that her hair, makeup, and wardrobe expenses would have to be paid for out of her own pocket.

She said: “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Comedian Tiffany Haddish said she turned down an offer to host the 2021 Grammys pre-show because the Recording Academy expected her to take on the duties without any compensation.

During an interview with Variety, the “Girls Trip” star also said that her hair and makeup expenses would not be covered either. “All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she said. “I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking.’ And as much as I appreciate the honour of being nominated, that’s not OK.”

Haddish, who is nominated for her second Grammy this year for the best comedy album, continued: “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Haddish has been nominated for two Grammys.

She later added: “This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

In response, a representative for the Recording Academy told Variety that the pre-show is solely organised by the Academy, which is a non-profit organisation, and traditionally all talent performs for free. The rep added that Haddish’s decision to decline their offer would not “impact on any future nominations.”

This is just the latest controversy to hit this year’s Grammy awards. Earlier this month, several artists questioned the relevance of the Academy after The Weeknd was completely shut out of the nominations. Rapper Drake said that there is a “disconnect between impactful music and these awards,” and it was time to “start something new.”

The Weeknd, who became the first artist to top all five of Billboard’s top charts with his album “After Hours,” responded to the nominations with a series of tweets in which he said: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency.”

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

