Tiffany Haddish cried after being told she won a Grammy while filming ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’

Tiffany Haddish announces as winner of the Best Comedy Album for 'Black Mitzvah' onstage for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Tiffany Haddish cried after a producer told her she’d won her first Grammy.

She’s the first Black woman to win in the Comedy Album category in more than 30 years.

Whoopi Goldberg won the award in that category in 1986.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was surprised while shooting an episode of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” when one of her producers told her she’d won a Grammy.

Haddish, who was not at the award ceremony, won in the Comedy Album category for her album “Black Mitzvah.” It was the comedian’s first Grammy win.

“Y’all serious? I really won? You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986?” Haddish said with tears in her eyes.

Haddish used the news as a teachable moment for the kids who were around her.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying? It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross and it’s a lot of times you feel like, ‘What? Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?” she said. “And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna put my best foot forward and I’m gonna give the world the best that I’ve got.’ Anything is possible.”