DON'T STOP BELIEVIN: Journey Belts Out The Classic on "Today" -- And So Do Tiffany And Debbie Gibson On "GMA"

Bust out your leg warmers.Friday was ’80s-themed on “Today” and “Good Morning America.”
The battle of the morning show concert series pitted two sets of ’80s favourites against each out: Journey on “Today” and Tiffany and Debbie Gibson on “Good Morning America.”
Of course, it isn’t a Journey concert without “Don’t Stop Believin,” but the boys were given a run for its money when just blocks away Tiffany and Gibson – who are touring together – covered their famous hit.
But nothing beats the original. Sorry, ladies.
Which version do YOU think was better?
Watch both concerts below (and try not to sing-along too loudly at your desk).
