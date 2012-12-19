Tiffani Amber Thiessen Is Quitting Instagram, Everybody

Nicholas Carlson
tiffani thiessen

Photo: YouTube

Photo-sharing app Instagram updated its terms of service last night to say that it may, someday, allow advertisers to repurpose user-taken images.Lots of people are upset.

One of these people is Tiffani Amber Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski in “Saved By The Bell.”

She just tweeted about it.

So now you know.

