Tiffani Amber Thiessen Is Quitting Instagram, Everybody

Photo-sharing app Instagram updated its terms of service last night to say that it may, someday, allow advertisers to repurpose user-taken images.Lots of people are upset.



One of these people is Tiffani Amber Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski in “Saved By The Bell.”

She just tweeted about it.

Really sad to have to end my luv 4 @instagram. Will be deleting my account due 2 their ridiculous new terms. — Tiffani Thiessen (@TAThiessen) December 18, 2012

So now you know.

