Here's What Happened When A Van Drove Around Wall Street Helping Guys With Their Suits

A few weeks ago we wrote about the fact that The Tie Bar had a custom van driving around Manhattan — mostly around Wall Street banks — handing out accessories like ties, pocket squares etc.

And according to our friends at The Tie Bar, you guys showed up. Nice job.

There’s even a video that came out of it, is pretty funny.

What’s more important than a few laughs, though, is that learned a key lesson that week, and that is that the fashion help you so desperately need is somewhere out there.

Apparently it just needs to find you.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.