There are about to be big changes in Credit Suisse's executive office

The appointment of Tidjane Thiam as Credit Suisse’s new CEO marks the beginning of a whole new top office at the firm, the Financial Times reported Monday.

According to the FT article, many other top executives will likely leave or be pushed out following former CEO Brady Dougan.

Those included in the speculation are Credit Suisse chairman Urs Rohner, British chief financial officer David Mathers, and investment banking heads Gael de Boissard, Tim O’Hara, and Jim Amine.

The clearing out of executives means that Thiam has the power to completely change Credit Suisse’s current leadership, which shareholders have been unhappy with. One source said that the Credit Suisse culture will shift from its heavy trader focus under Dougan, to centering around clients.

Previously, Thiam was the the CEO at the insurance giant Prudential for six years. He has also worked at the British insurance company Aviva and in the Ivory Coast government.

Sources expect Thiam to bring several of his people into top positions, including Prudential chief risk officer Pierre-Oliver Bouée.

Thiam will start at Credit Suisse in June this year.

Read the full story at FT >>

