P&G's Tide Uses Vine To Say Something About All The Bloodstained Laundry In "Carrie"

Tide is taking advantage of the new “Carrie” movie with a Vine that is launching off a string of Halloween mini-ads. The campaign comes off of the success of Tide’s Shark Week Vine promotion this past August. As of Monday morning, the “Carrie” ad has received about 200 RTs and Favourites each since being posted last Friday. Not bad for a laundry detergent.

Here’s the Vine:

Boston agency Digitas produced the video. It spoofs the movie’s iconic high school prom scene by reminding you that Tide can be used to remove pigs blood stains.

Tide said that six more Vine videos are on the way before Halloween.

