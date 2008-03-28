TidalTV Lands Scripps Networks For Web TV Service

, the Baltimore Web TV startup stocked with former Advertising.com (TWX) execs, inked its first network distribution deal. Scripps Networks (SSP) licensed shows to the service from HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network and Fine Living for TidalTV’s “channels” and its on-demand library.



Last time we checked in with CEO Mollie Spilman, TidalTV had just raised $15 million and was gearing up for the March launch of its beta. The service is free and ad-supported, like Hulu. We can only hope it negotiated better terms than Hulu, which is saddled with all the bandwidth costs and a mere 20%-30% of the ad revenue once it pays News Corp., NBC U and distribution partners like MSN.

On the positive side, we’re hearing the hit shows on Hulu are getting phenomenal ad rates: $60-$70 CPMs for top shows like “Heroes,” but much less for older series.

