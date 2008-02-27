Video Startup TidalTV Lands $15M

TidalTV, an online video startup backed and managed by former Advertising.com execs, has landed $15 million in Series A financing led by New Enterprise Associates and Valhalla Partners.



There’s no product yet, but the company’s execs describe a Hulu-like service rather than a Joost-like one. Unlike Joost, TidalTV will be Flash-based service that works on a Web browser, and doesn’t require a software download. They also promise that they’ll be more finicky about what they show, and will focus narrowly on network and cable TV content. When they get some, that is: The company says it’s in talks with broadcast and cable networks, and plans to open a private beta in March.

Co-founder and chairman Scott Ferber co-founded AOL’s Advertising.com, and chief executive Mollie Spilman was is former sales and marketing chief for the ad network. Also on board: Chief revenue officer Brad Elders, former SVP of North American sales for Joost, and chief content officer is Bob Quicksilver, former president of network distribution at Fox Broadcasting.

