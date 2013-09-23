Stunning Picture Of A Tidal Wave In China Caused By A Powerful Typhoon

Typhoon Usagi, the worst storm to hit the Western Pacific this year, is expected to skirt within 62 miles to the north of Hong Kong between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to the latest update from the Hong Kong Observatory.

Two people were killed in the Philippines and nine people were hurt in Taiwan when the powerful storm hit the island communities on Saturday, according to the AP.

On Sunday, visitors took pictures of tidal waves created by the severe typhoon in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, about 665 miles northeast of Hong Kong.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.