Tidal screwed up the release of Kanye's new album and people are furious

After months of anticipation, Kanye West finally dropped his latest album – “The Life of Pablo” – following a performance on Saturday Night Live.

West announced the album is not available anywhere except Tidal for the next week, which sent his fans clamoring to listen to it over the music streaming service.

West originally had the album available for sale as a download, via Tidal, as well as for streaming. But he quickly changed his mind, removing the ability for users to download it — but not before some had paid cash for a download of “The Life of Pablo” that never materialised.

Furious customers took to Twitter to voice their frustration with Tidal.

NO. Eff tidal. Botched the hell out of this release. Paid for the album 12 hours ago, still don’t have it. https://t.co/dpLNZ25VN8

— Alex (@OneFuttAtATime) February 14, 2016

Stupid @TIDALHiFi won’t allow me to listen to TLOP. Frustrated is an understatement! Does this app not work overseas? ????????????

— bcb✞ (@AyeMarie_) February 15, 2016

@TIDALHiFi if you don’t give me my money back before the end of the business day I’m going to dispute the charges with my bank.

— Steak Medallions (@steakmedallions) February 15, 2016

@TIDALHiFi where is my Kanye album? You’ve taken my money and still nothing……

— Mikeeeee (@Michael_Snooze) February 15, 2016

Over 26 hours since @TIDALHiFi ripped me off for $20 for a digital download and still no resolution. Have both DM’d and submitted a ticket

— Trill (@will_mcchesney) February 15, 2016

Further inciting the anger are claims that Tidal has not been responsive to customers who have been charged money but have not received the download. Fans have been reporting that Tidal has not been answering some customers support tickets.

@TIDALHiFi y’all still haven’t emailed me back or resolved my situation just cancel all my subscriptions don’t need em anymore

— Pimpmikec (@PimpmikeC) February 15, 2016

@TIDALHiFi DMed with support # and email 7 hours ago it’s been over 24 hours for help/support

— brendan-fehr.net (@brendanfehrnet) February 15, 2016

Business Insider reached out to Tidal and will update this post when we hear back.

