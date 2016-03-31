Millions of people are paying for Jay-Z's music streaming app

Jay-Z’s music streaming app Tidal now has 3 million paid subscribers, just 12 months after its official launch, according to the company.

That means Tidal has tripled its paid subscriber base over the past 6 months, as it passed the 1 million subscriber threshold in September 2015.

While impressive, Tidal’s numbers still lag behind some of its biggest competitors. As this chart by Statista shows, Tidal’s subscriber numbers are only a fraction of what Spotify or Apple Music has. In fact, Spotify got to 3 million paid subscribers just 6 months after its US launch.

But the growth also shows Tidal’s strategy to focus on exclusive content may be working. In the past few months, Tidal secured two high-profile exclusive releases from Kanye West and Rihanna, which sent the app to the top of the app download chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.