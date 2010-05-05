Tickets To L2 Generation Next Forum Are Yours To Win!

How should luxury brands market to Generation Y, the “dot-com generation?” L2’s Generation Next Forum will explore tomorrow’s affluent consumers in a series of high-velocity presentations, performances, and demos.

Business Insider has a pair of tickets to this May 14th conference at the Times centre in NYC. Here’s how to win two passes to L2 Generation Next Forum:

1. Register for a Business Insider account and enter your email address. (We need a way to contact you if you win.) Rest assured, Business Insider will never sell your information to any third party.

2. Log in to Business Insider and leave a comment on this page, telling us you want to go. One entry per person, please. Hint — your name will appear in blue when you leave a comment if you have registered and logged-in correctly.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Friday, May 7, Business Insider will close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick a winner.

Good luck!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.