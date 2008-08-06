NY Tech Meetup Cancelled: Power Outage At IAC

Tonight’s NY Tech Meetup is cancelled because of an “emergency power outage” at Barry Diller’s IAC HQ, organiser Dawn Barber says:
“Everyone will automatically get a refund today or tomorrow. We tried to find a replacement venue for tonight, but couldn’t find anything for all 400 of us at this late notice.
The lineup you would have seen:
- ListensToYou: enables users to determine ads displayed on Websites visited
- Daylife: a news aggregation site
- MobileTek Labs: a mobile dental laboratory company
- edopter: social trendcasting site
- iRetroPhone: rotary dial app for iPhone
