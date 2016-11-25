Tickets for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' go on sale Monday

Disney/Lucasfilm ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

Advance ticket sales for the much anticipated standalone “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will go on sale at online ticket sites in the US beginning Monday at 12:01 am EST, according to an announcement by Lucasfilm.

The movie opens in theatres December 16 and follows the events that led up to the destruction of the Death Star in the first “Star Wars” movie, 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

Felicity Jones plays the leader of a rebellion team who are tasked with stealing the plans to the Death Star.

Industry projections have the movie making north of $130 million at the domestic box office its opening weekend.

Tickets for the movie have already have already gone on sale in the UK.

