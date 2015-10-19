Tickets for the new 'Star Wars' go on sale Monday night; official poster revealed

On Sunday, Disney and Lucasfilm released the official poster for “The Force Awakens,” the next film in the “Star Wars” saga, and announced that advance tickets for the film go on sale Monday night.

The full trailer for the film will air during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and immediately after, tickets will go on sale at theatres and online movie ticket sellers.

Here’s confirmation from a Lucasfilm publicist:

Tix to #StarWars go on sale immediately following the trailer debut on @espn Monday Night Football tomorrow. Game starts at 8:15pm EDT!

— Chris Argyropoulos (@ThatChrisA) October 18, 2015

Here’s the official poster:

Check out the new official poster! Tune in to @ESPN‘s Monday Night Football for a new look at #TheForceAwakens. pic.twitter.com/NTRWLlVyID

— Star Wars (@starwars) October 18, 2015

The football game, between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, kicks off at 8:15 pm EST.

“The Force Awakens” will be released in theatres December 18.

