Tickets for the new 'Star Wars' go on sale Monday night; official poster revealed

Jason Guerrasio
Star wars new trailerFINALLUCAS FILMS‘The Force Awakens.’

On Sunday, Disney and Lucasfilm released the official poster for “The Force Awakens,” the next film in the “Star Wars” saga, and announced that advance tickets for the film go on sale Monday night.

The full trailer for the film will air during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and immediately after, tickets will go on sale at theatres and online movie ticket sellers.

Here’s confirmation from a Lucasfilm publicist:

Here’s the official poster:

The football game, between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, kicks off at 8:15 pm EST.

“The Force Awakens” will be released in theatres December 18.

NOW WATCH: Science explains why we’re obsessed with zombies and shows like ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.