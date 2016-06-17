Tickets for the NBA Finals Game 7 are going for unreal prices

Bryan Logan

The 2016 NBA Finals have reached the ultimate tipping point for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, and ticket prices for Sunday’s Game 7 appear to be doing the same.

VIP courtside seats at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California are selling for $52,000 each on StubHub:

Stub hub NBA Finals 2016 Game 7Screenshot via StubHub

The Cavs made a stunning comeback from a 3-1 deficit early in the series. After Thursday night’s Game 6 win — which ended in dramatic fashion — both teams are set for their big showdown this weekend.

