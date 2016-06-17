Tickets for the NBA Finals Game 7 are going for unreal prices

The 2016 NBA Finals have reached the ultimate tipping point for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, and ticket prices for Sunday’s Game 7 appear to be doing the same.

VIP courtside seats at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California are selling for $52,000 each on StubHub:

The Cavs made a stunning comeback from a 3-1 deficit early in the series. After Thursday night’s Game 6 win — which ended in dramatic fashion — both teams are set for their big showdown this weekend.

