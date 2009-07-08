Tickets For MobileBeat 2009: Be Our Guest!

Hot tickets up for grabs! SAI has two passes to MobileBeat 2009 on July 16 in San Francisco. If you’re the lucky commenter, one could be yours.



This year MobileBeat is all about the apps: who uses them, makes them, and funds them. MobileBeat speakers include major players in the industry, including from Verizon, Google, Palm, Nokia, Kleiner Perkins’ iFund, and more. One of the attendees could be you! Here’s how to go as our guest ($595 value):

1. Please enter the contest only if you can make it to San Francisco for the conference on July 16.

2. Register for a Business Insider account and leave us your email address (we need this to get your ticket to you). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win!

3. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Wednesday, July 8, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick two winners.

If you don’t win, you can buy tickets here. For more information about the conference and to register, click here. Good luck!

