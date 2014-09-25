Fans Who Sold Tickets To Derek Jeter's Final Home Game Will Lose Thousands If It Is Rained Out

Getty Images Jeter might not play his last game at Yankee Stadium because of rain.

Derek Jeter’s final home game at Yankee Stadium is in danger of being rained out and never played which would be a disaster for Major League Baseball and the thousands of fans who were hoping to see the Yankee legend play one more time.

But the fans planning to attend the game won’t be the only ones that stand to lose out if the game is never played.

StubHub is the official secondary ticket market for Major League Baseball where fans can sell and buy tickets to games and tickets for Jeter’s final home game are being sold for big bucks. The cheapest ticket available two days before the game was $US379, with several tickets being sold for more than $US10,000.

A StubHub spokesperson told Business Insider that it is the company’s policy to refund all sales if an event is cancelled and there is no makeup.

That means, if the game is rained out and not rescheduled, fans who sold tickets for the game will have to pay back the money they made, which could include StubHub charging the sellers credit card on file.

This is great news for fans that forked out hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of dollars. But it is also terribly unlucky for those who sold the tickets.

As of Wednesday morning, the average price paid in the past month on StubHub for tickets to the game has been $US548. The spokesperson indicated that one set of tickets for a Legends Suite went for $US6,500 each.

Cancelled events are rare, and Major League Baseball is going to do everything they can to make sure the game is played. But if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, not only will these people lose thousands from their sales, but there are going to be a lot of fans that are probably going to be shocked by some unexpected large charges to their credit cards in the next few days.

