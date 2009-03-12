Last Chance To Win Free Passes To The Ad Age Digital Conference In NYC

SAI has two free passes (worth $1,095 each!) to the Ad Age Digital Conference (www.adage.com/digital2009) in New York on April 7-8. SAI’s own Henry Blodget will be joining Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook; Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures; Tim Kring, Executive Producer/Creator of “Heroes”; Chi-Hua Chien, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Shashi Seth, Cooliris to discuss topics including venture capital, social networks, search, mobile, and audience expertise.



Want to go, on us? Here’s how:

1. Please only enter the contest if you can make it to New York City for the event on April 7-8.

2. Register for a Silicon Alley Insider account, and leave us your email address (we need this to get you your pass). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win!

3. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET time on Wednesday, March 11th, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy random-number generator to pick 2 winners. It’s that easy. Even if you don’t win, you can get $200 off your conference registration until March 20th! Click here for info: www.adage.com/digital2009. See you at the conference!

