Ticketmaster CEO Sean Moriarty Resigns

Ticketmaster president and CEO Sean Moriarty has resigned from the company and its board of directors, Billboard reports. Even though he led the company through a number of significant acquisitions, including buying disgraced ticket reseller, TicketsNow, Moriarty’s role was seemingly rendered redundant with Ticketmaster’s merger with Front Line Management and the company’s pending merger with Live Nation.



Billboard: During his time at Ticketmaster, Moriarty led Ticketmaster through its acquisitions of software company Paciolan, secondary ticketing company TicketsNow and Chinese promoter Emma Entertainment, along with strategic investments in such companies as iLike and Echo Music.

But when Ticketmaster acquired a controlling interest in Irving Azoff’s Front Line Management last November, Moriarty’s role at the combined company was uncertain. At the time, a source at Live Nation told Billboard that Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino will run Live Nation Ticketing, a business which was under Moriarty’s purview at Ticketmaster.

Azoff now serves as CEO of Ticketmaster Entertainment and CEO of Front Line.

Moriarty had been CEO of Ticketmaster since 2007, and his next move was unclear as of Monday night.

