TicketLeap's Android App Makes Event Check Ins A Snap

TicketLeap, the online event ticketing service, released an Android app last night that lets you scan and check in ticketholders with your smartphone.The service is great for businesses hosting parties or conferences with large guest lists.



Here’s how it works:

When someone registers for an event, they are sent a ticket containing a unique QR code (those black and white squares you’ve seen everywhere from magazines to subway billboards).

When the ticketholder arrives at the event, all you have to do is scan the QR code and he or she is immediately checked in. There’s no need to search long lists. Just scan and go.

We tested the app out with a sample event from the company. Registering takes just a few seconds — more if there’s a ticket purchase involved — and TicketLeap emails your ticket immediately.

The Android App recognises the QR code right away, and you receive a clear confirmation on your screen that the check in was a success.

TicketLeap says there are no immediate plans for an iPhone app, but they do allow mobile check ins from any smartphone using their mobile website.

You can download the app by searching “TicketLeap” in the Android Market.

