Ticket Prices For Tigerless U.S. Open Down Almost 30% Since Woods Pull Out

Photo: AP

StubHub prices for U.S. Open tickets have plummeted by 28.8% since Tiger Woods withdrew on Tuesday, according to CNBC’s Darren Rovell.Single-day tickets for each day for the tournament are available on the secondary ticket site for as little as $135 a piece. Four-day passes start at the tidy sum of $400.



Tiger has been hampered by a knee injury since April’s Masters.

This will be the first time he missed an Open since 1994, when he was a senior in high school.

