Comment For Your Chance To Attend DEMO Gratis

Hot ticket up for grabs! SAI has one pass to DEMO on September 21-23 in San Diego. If you’re the lucky commenter, it could be yours.



Be part of the exclusive unveiling of the most promising new products and prototypes of 2009. DEMOfall 09 provides a window into technology’s future and introduces you to the people and companies who are paving the way. These products have never been seen before. Hundreds apply – but only the best are invited to participate and launch their product.

To go as TBI’s guest and save thousands of dollars on your ticket ($2,995 value), follow these steps:

Please enter the contest only if you can make it to San Diego for the conference on September 21-23. Register for a Business Insider account and leave us your email address (we need this to get your ticket to you). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win! Hint – if your commenter name appears in black rather than blue, you have not properly registered/logged in. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Wednesday, August 12, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick a winner.

If you don’t win, SAI readers can buy tickets for 20% off here. For more information about the conference and to register, click here. Good luck!

