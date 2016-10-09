'Inappropriate and unacceptable': Tic Tac slams Donald Trump over lewd comments in video

A 2005 video of Donald Trump making extremely explicit remarks about women has elicited a huge backlash from all political sides, including members of his own campaign.

But it also earned a condemnation from an unlikely source mentioned in the video: Tic Tac.

First reported on Friday, the behind-the-scenes video shot on the set of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” depicted the Republican presidential nominee bragging about kissing women without their permission, and groping them “by the p—y.”

Upon seeing his costar in the 2005 shoot, Trump told television personality Billy Bush that he “better use some Tic Tacs in case I start kissing her,” and could be heard rattling around what appears to be a case of the mints.

In a tweet on Saturday, the iconic mint brand, a subsidiary of Ferrero USA, slammed Trump’s comments in the video.

“Tic Tac respects all women. We find the recent statements and behaviour completely inappropriate and unacceptable,” the brand wrote.

Tic Tac is far from the first brand to distance itself from the Trump campaign.

After the real-estate magnate called Mexican immigrants “rapists” and drug-runners in his 2015 presidential announcement speech, Macy’s and Univision both cut business ties with him. And last month, Donald Trump Jr.’s comments comparing terrorists to poisoned Skittles earned him a condemnation from Mars, Inc., the brand’s parent company.

