10 Unsettling Reasons You Should Care About What's Happening Right Now In Tibet

Photo: David Raccuglia

Tibet, a plateau 13,000 feet above sea level that sits between China and India, remained largely isolated for centuries. It had its own national flag, currency, culture and religion within a population of nomads, farmers, monks and traders dispersed over territory about the size of Western Europe.



In October 1950— following the foundation of the People’s Republic of China in October 1949— the People’s Liberation Army entered Tibet and overwhelmed its tiny army. The Chinese government began asserting its claim that Tibet was part of Chinese territory and that its people were crying out for liberation from imperialist forces and the government in Lhasa.

In March 1959 Tibetans rebelled against the occupiers. The uprising was crushed and the Tibetan leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, fled to India (followed by more than 80,000 Tibetans). Tens of thousands of Tibetans who remained were killed or imprisoned.

This week marks the fourth anniversary of violent protests that began in the capital of Lhasa and spread throughout Tibet and to Chinese embassies around the world. The protests originally began when monks took the streets to mark the 49th anniversary of the failed uprising against Beijing.

The total Tibetan population is about 6 million. Of them, 2.09 million live in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR)— an area created by the Chinese government in 1965 and consisting of the about half the size of historical Tibet— while the rest live in the Tibetan areas outside the TAR.

The black and white photos are selected from the photographic journal “Portrait of a Culture in Exile” by David Raccuglia.

