The 14-Year-Old Who's Playing At The Masters Was Very Disappointed In Warm-Ups

One of the bigger storylines in the first two rounds of this week’s Masters will be 14-year-old Tianlang Guan from China. The eighth grader, who played a practice round with Tiger Woods, is competing as an amateur and is the youngest competitor in the history of The Masters.



In advance of his opening round later today, Tianlang was taking some practice shots on the driving range when his reaction to one shot quickly reminded us that the golf prodigy is still a child. It was part funny, part adorable, and all eighth grade…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.