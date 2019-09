14-year-old Tianlang Guan is on the back nine at Augusta, and he’s still rolling along at +3 overall.



He hit his personal best shot of the day on the iconic par-3 12th hole. He ended up missing the birdie putt, but this tee shot was superb.

He’s right on the cut line right now, and he probably needs to get to +2 to make it.

Amazing:

