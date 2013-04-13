14-Year-Old Golfer Gives Classy Interview After Getting Screwed At The Masters

Tony Manfred
Tianlang Guan said he took so long to hit his second shot on the 17th hole because the wind switched directions and he had to change clubs.

Guan was given a one-stroke penalty — the first penalty for slow play in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since 1995 — and he might miss the cut because of it.

But he was incredibly humble in his post-match interview with ESPN. He said he respected the decision and that it won’t take away from his overall experience.

Here’s the Q&A, video below:

ESPN: What happened on 17?

Guan: I played a pretty good round today I think. On 17 I just got my second bad time because today’s weather is not that good, the wind switches a lot, so I just had to change my club. So it was over 50 seconds.

ESPN: What did you know about the rule before you played today?

Guan: I know the rules pretty good. But I think my routine is pretty good too. Just the wind switching, so the weather wasn’t that good today. …

ESPN: Do you think you deserved a stroke penalty?

Guan: I respect the decision. This is what they can do.

ESPN: If you were to miss the cut by a single shot, how might it shape your Masters experience?

Guan: It’s still a wonderful experience for me. I enjoy this week so far and I think I did a pretty good job.

Considering English is this guy’s second language, it’s a pretty remarkable and smart interview.

It’ll be a small travesty if he misses the cut because of that penalty.

Here’s the video:
 

