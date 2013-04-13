14-Year-Old Masters Phenom Given A Ridiculous One-Stroke Penalty For Playing Too Slow

14-year-old Chinese amateur Tianlang Guan was penalised one stroke for slow play on the 17th hole of his second round at the Masters.



He’s right on the cut line right now, so the penalty might be the difference between whether or not he makes the cut.

It’s a joke.

According to Justin Ray of ESPN, this is believed to be the first slow-play penalty in the Masters in 18 years.

There are loads of slow players, and randomly deciding to single out a 14-year-old is truly awful. Golf Digest is reporting that he was given three slow-play warnings before the penalty. But still, come on.

It’s notable that this is Augusta National that’s making the ruling, not the PGA Tour.

The golf world was outraged:

Just received this text from PGA Tour pro: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more ridiculous time to start enforcing a rule.” Amen, brother. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGC) April 12, 2013

Slow-play penalty for Guan on 17? All the slow-pokes in golf and they slap him with a penalty? Amazing. #Masters — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) April 12, 2013

As brutally slow as it is out here anyway, you going to make an example of a 14-year-old whenprofessionals won’t get moving? #Masters — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) April 12, 2013

I applaud slow-play rules being enforced. Seems a bit cruel that in field full of snails, the 14-year-old amateur get zapped for dawdling. — Steve Elling (@EllingYelling) April 12, 2013

Let’s face it: Kevin Na and Jim Furyk are playing in this tournament. I want someone to prove to me they’re playing much quicker than Guan. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGC) April 12, 2013

The 14-year-old Tianlang Guan got a 1-shot penalty on 17 for slow play. Yeah, he’s been around here long enough, he should KNOW that. — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) April 12, 2013

What a terrible decision to penalise Guan. Yeah, maybe he was playing slowly but the kids trying to make history, just look the other way. — Jamie Lovemark (@jamielovemark) April 12, 2013

