14-Year-Old Masters Phenom Given A Ridiculous One-Stroke Penalty For Playing Too Slow

Tony Manfred
guan tianlang australian open

14-year-old Chinese amateur Tianlang Guan was penalised one stroke for slow play on the 17th hole of his second round at the Masters.

He’s right on the cut line right now, so the penalty might be the difference between whether or not he makes the cut.

It’s a joke.

According to Justin Ray of ESPN, this is believed to be the first slow-play penalty in the Masters in 18 years.

There are loads of slow players, and randomly deciding to single out a 14-year-old is truly awful. Golf Digest is reporting that he was given three slow-play warnings before the penalty. But still, come on.

It’s notable that this is Augusta National that’s making the ruling, not the PGA Tour. 

The golf world was outraged:

