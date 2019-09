Tianlang Guan, a 14-year-old Chinese amateur, shot an incredible 1-over 73 today at the Masters.



He’s the youngest person to ever play the Masters. He wasn’t born when Tiger Woods won his first Masters.

Yet, here he is, draining a 20-foot putt on the 18th hole to finish the his historic round.

He’s tied for 45th place right now.

Amazing:



