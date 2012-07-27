The Flooding In China Is So Bad People Are Riding Around The Streets On Jet-Skis

Recent rains in China have been disastrous for Beijing, with flooding killing an unknown number of citizens and prompting a huge backlash against the government.



There were fears that another round of rainfall would hit the city today, but the storms missed Beijing at the last moment, hitting nearby Tianjin instead.

No cases of drowning have been reported yet, though the flooding does look significant. This video posted to YouKu shows one enterprising man using a jet-ski to get around flooded streets.



WATCH:



