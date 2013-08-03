China Tried To Build A City To Replicate Paris ... And Here's What It Looks Like Now

If you visit Tianducheng, a day trip from Shanghai, in China’s Zhejiang province, you will be confronted by a 354 foot replica of the Eiffel tower.
Development on this Paris replica in China began in 2007, but local media say it is a ghost town now.
Everyone points to China’s ghost towns as proof of a malaise in China’s property sector.
But some, like Stephen Roach, former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia have argued that these cities will become “thriving metropolitan areas” as China continues to urbanize.
What’s truly quirky about these ghost towns though is that some of them have been designed as replicas of Italian, German, English and French towns.
We drew on photos from Reuters photographer Aly Song to give you a peek at Tianducheng.
The replica of the Eiffel tower is 108 meters (354 feet) tall. The actual Eiffel tower is 3x as tall.
Newlyweds often visit Tianducheng and have photographs taken here. So that's one thing going for it.
They even built a fountain inspired by the famous fountain in the gardens of the Palace of Versailles.
Caspar Stracke has a video tour of Tianducheng.
Tianducheng from caspar stracke on Vimeo.
