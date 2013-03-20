This 9-Part Photo Of Tiananmen Square Perfectly Captures China's Wild Smog Problem

China’s pollution problems have been getting a lot of press this year for extremely high levels of smog in Beijing.



In his first press conference as premier, Li Keqiang said China would not drive growth at the expense of the environment. Bank of America’s Ting Lu summed up Premier Li’s comments: “the new government’s goal to fully upgrade the economy also includes doing the best to ensure people clean air and safe water and food.”

Here’s a stunning photo from Reuters’ Wei Yao that uses panels from photos of Tiananmen Square on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 to show air quality in a span of two weeks.

And here’s a look at air quality over Tiananmen Square from March 4 through March 17.

