Tia Mowry reveals the simple hack she uses to make an 'adult' spaghetti and meatballs, and 9 more things you didn't know

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Tia Mowry-Hardrict at the 2019 Build Brunch.

Tia Mowry of “Sister, Sister” fame has teamed up with entertainment company Kin for a Facebook Watch series, “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix Presents Comfort Kitchen.”

She answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about her favourite recipes, the best advice her parents ever gave her, her partnership with Kin, and more.

Tia Mowry became a household name alongside her identical twin, Tamera Mowry, when they starred together on ABC’s “Sister, Sister” from 1994-1999.

Now, she can be seen on the Facebook Watch series,“Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix Presents Comfort Kitchen,” a cooking show she launched with entertainment company Kin. On “Comfort Kitchen,” Mowry shares stories behind the recipes and teams up with family and friends to show viewers how to make her soul-satisfying comfort food.

The 41-year-old actress and cook answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about her favourite recipes, go-to restaurant, and the best advice she’s ever received from her parents.

1. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina. I recently went for a family wedding – what a great city!

2. Coffee or tea? And what’s your favourite place to get it from?

Tea! Decaffeinated mint or green usually, but any herbal tea will do. I love to pair it with a nice croissant from Le Pain Quotidien.

3. What’s your go-to comfort food?

Chicken and waffles! I’ll be featuring a recipe on “Comfort Kitchen” that I’m really excited about. I’ve made the waffles savoury by adding cheese, and for the fried chicken I use tenders so it cooks faster-a great quick fix!

4. Do you have any family recipes, and if so, which is your favourite one to make?

My spaghetti and meatballs! It’s a classic that everyone enjoys. I usually make two versions of the sauce. The adult version has red wine in it.

5. How did “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix Presents Comfort Kitchen” come about?

I was approached by Kin and Facebook and am a huge fan of the platform. “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix” previously had an exclusivity deal with them before we aired on YouTube, so I was excited to partner up with them again for “Comfort Kitchen.” My audience (who I call “Quick Fixers”) eat up comfort foods, literally and figuratively!

6. What’s a song that makes you cry?

Anything Celine Dion. Her voice fills the sky.

7. What’s your favourite restaurant?

Ago in West Hollywood. Their Italian cuisine is authentic and the artichoke salad is to die for!

8. What do you comfort-watch? What do you watch when you’re sad?

I like to watch Disney movies when I’m sad: “Moana,” “The Little Mermaid,” etc. They always put me in a better mood.

9. What’s the best advice your parents gave you?

Stay true to who you are.

10. What recipe are you most excited to share on the show?

Spiced Honey Glazed Ham. It’s always a holiday favourite and the leftovers are amazing! The honey perfectly balances out the spicy chilli flakes I add in the glaze – there’s a ton of flavour in this dish. Here’s the recipe:

Spiced Honey Glazed Ham

Yields: 8 to 10 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

5-6 pound spiral ham

¼ cup spicy brown mustard

1 tbsp packed brown sugar

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Glaze:

1/4 cup orange juice

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

½ tsp chilli flakes, optional

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a bowl, mix together brown sugar, smoked paprika, cinnamon, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, salt and pepper until well blended. Brush ham all over with mustard. Sprinkle with rub all over, getting in between spiral cuts too.

In a small sauce pan over medium heat, whisk orange juice, brown sugar, honey and chilli flakes if using. Simmer until glaze is like syrup consistency, about 5 minutes.

Bake uncovered for 2 hours until a thermometer reads 140°. Last 30 minutes of baking, brush glaze over ham. Remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes before slicing.

Chef notes:

8 lb. ham will yield about 20 servings

Low temperature so the outside doesn’t dry out before the inside is heated.

13-16 minutes per pound at 250°F uncovered.

Add glaze during the last 30 minutes of cooking.

