Multi-Grammy award winner T.I. says he could never 'vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman'

Multi-Grammy winning rapper T.I. had some harsh words about the possibility of a Hillary Clinton presidency.

In a wild interview with radio personality DJ Whoo Kid, T.I. said he could never bring himself to vote for Clinton primarily because of her sex.

“Not to be sexist but, I can’t vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman,” the “Blurred Lines” rapper said. “Just because, every other position that exists, I think a woman could do well.

But the president? It’s kinda like, I just know that women make rash decisions emotionally. They make very permanent, cemented decisions — and then later, it’s kind of like it didn’t happen, or they didn’t mean for it to happen.”

He later added, “They [other leaders] will not be able to negotiate the right kinds of foreign policy … the world ain’t ready yet. I think you might be able to the Lochness Monster elected before you could [get a woman elected].”

T.I. also commented on Clinton’s arch rival, Republican real estate tycoon Donald Trump saying he’s “interesting” and that he can relate to him on the business side of things.

“He’s the best showman of them all,” T.I. said. “And I do feel that if he is sincerely concerned about the economy of America and the working public, he would be the best person to flip the money that we have.”

However, T.I. said he wouldn’t vote for Trump because of his past “racist remarks.”

“All that s— makes it impossible to be completely supportive of him,” he said. “But just knowing what he’s done for business for himself, if he intends to do that for America, it would be beneficial. But I can’t cash no vote for him.”

Among other things, the rapper was also asked if he would support/work for fellow rapper Kanye West if he runs in 2020.

He said he would assist a politician if he has a “worthy cause to benefit the people who need it the most,” but that he’s personally no politician, and more of a business man. He added that he respects West as a performer, but that he wouldn’t cast a vote for him.

Check out the entire conversation below:

